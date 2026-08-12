Alleged Teer bookie arrested in Dhubri; cash, phone and betting records seized

Dhubri Police arrested an alleged illegal Teer bookie and seized cash, a mobile phone and a notebook containing betting records during an operation near Shirighat along the Gadadhar River on Tuesday night, August 11.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Dhubri Sadar Police Station tracked and intercepted the suspect at around 9.09 pm on August 11.

The arrested person was identified as Abdul Khalek Sk, a resident of Birsing, Dhadaimari, under Fakirganj Police Station in Dhubri district.

During a search, police recovered Rs 1,200 in cash, a mobile phone and a notebook containing records of illegal Teer counting numbers, officials said.

The suspect and the seized items were brought to Dhubri Sadar Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the extent of the alleged illegal gambling operation and identify any other persons linked to it.