In 1992, a total of 1037 proposals for land allotment from various districts were stalled in Dispur. These proposals have been approved by the Assam Cabinet today. After the new government took power, the 50th Cabinet meeting was held in Sonitpur today. The event took place in the Tezpur Conference Center. After the fourth cabinet meeting outside Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma gave a news conference.

Other important decisions of Assam Cabinet are as follows:

Freedom Park at Jorhat Jail

Freedom Movement Park to be set up at Jorhat Jail at an estimated cost of 134.91 cr in an area of 66 acres

Project features

Conversion of a part of the main jail complex into a museum with the adjacent green areas to be redesignated as Memorial

Memorial stones with inscriptions of valour synchronised with light and sound ambience

Preservation of ancestral house of renowned poet late Hiren Bhattacharjee

Redevelopment of remaining area as an urban park Shifting and reconstruction of accommodation for central and open jail staff

Existing DIG office to be redeveloped as custom designed office facility for the DIG and the current building to be used as freedom fighters' museum.

Honouring Bir Lachit on his 400th birth anniversary

Approval accorded for setting up of Alaboi Ron Smriti Khetra in Kamrup at an estimated cost of *150cr to honour Lachit Borphukan and supreme sacrifice of 10,000 Ahom soldiers in the Battle of Alaboi

Total built-up area : 12,085.50 sq. m

Campus development area : 130.20 bigha

The war memorial to be in the form of a hengdang (sword) with a height of 150 ft, rising from the midst of a reflective pool

A grand museum with galleries showcasing martial artefacts and relics of the Ahom kingdom apart from terracotta figurines representing Ahom soldiers

Approval for construction of a memorial and cultural complex at the site of Lachit Borphukan's Maidam at Jorhat

Estimated cost: 149.83 cr

Built-up area: 9,212 sq. m

Campus development area: 67,816 sq. m)

Project features

Statue of Lachit Borphukan, auditorium, museum and viewing gallery to showcase the life and achievements of Lachit Borphukan as well as culture and traditions of Tai-Ahoms

Redevelopment of existing features.

Bridge over Subansiri

In principle approval for construction of a 2.4-km bridge over Subansiri river for *383.67 cr at Ghunasuti, Lakhimpur to connect Lakhimpur town with Bebejia

The bridge will benefit the people of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Majuli by shortening the distance between Lakhimpur and Dhakuakhana by about 20 km

Bridge over Pagladiya

In principle approval for construction of a 890-metre bridge over Pagladiya river for 247.90 cr, facilitating direct connectivity between Kumarikata and Nayabasti, and up to Baksa district headquarters Mushalpur

The work includes widening of 9.9-km road connecting Kumarikata to Nayabasti

The new road to provide an alternative route to the existing NH between Barpeta to Rangiya

"It will also provide a direct route for commercial vehicles to Samdrup Jongkhar (Bhutan border) from Pathsala, Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

The chief minister stated that 600 decisions have been made in the cabinet so far, and that cabinet meetings will be conducted in Silchar and Kokrajhar in July and August, respectively. A small committee led by Chandramohan Patowary has been formed to report on how many of the 600 decisions have been executed, and this information will be presented to the next cabinet.