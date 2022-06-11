Govt approves 1037 pending proposals on allotment of land from different districts
In 1992, a total of 1037 proposals for land allotment from various districts were stalled in Dispur. These proposals have been approved by the Assam Cabinet today. After the new government took power, the 50th Cabinet meeting was held in Sonitpur today. The event took place in the Tezpur Conference Center. After the fourth cabinet meeting outside Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma gave a news conference.
Other important decisions of Assam Cabinet are as follows:
Freedom Park at Jorhat Jail
Freedom Movement Park to be set up at Jorhat Jail at an estimated cost of 134.91 cr in an area of 66 acres
Project features
- Conversion of a part of the main jail complex into a museum with the adjacent green areas to be redesignated as Memorial
- Memorial stones with inscriptions of valour synchronised with light and sound ambience
- Preservation of ancestral house of renowned poet late Hiren Bhattacharjee
- Redevelopment of remaining area as an urban park Shifting and reconstruction of accommodation for central and open jail staff
- Existing DIG office to be redeveloped as custom designed office facility for the DIG and the current building to be used as freedom fighters' museum.
Honouring Bir Lachit on his 400th birth anniversary
Approval accorded for setting up of Alaboi Ron Smriti Khetra in Kamrup at an estimated cost of *150cr to honour Lachit Borphukan and supreme sacrifice of 10,000 Ahom soldiers in the Battle of Alaboi
- Total built-up area: 12,085.50 sq. m
- Campus development area: 130.20 bigha
- The war memorial to be in the form of a hengdang (sword) with a height of 150 ft, rising from the midst of a reflective pool
- A grand museum with galleries showcasing martial artefacts and relics of the Ahom kingdom apart from terracotta figurines representing Ahom soldiers
Approval for construction of a memorial and cultural complex at the site of Lachit Borphukan's Maidam at Jorhat
Estimated cost: 149.83 cr
Built-up area: 9,212 sq. m
Campus development area: 67,816 sq. m)
Project features
- Statue of Lachit Borphukan, auditorium, museum and viewing gallery to showcase the life and achievements of Lachit Borphukan as well as culture and traditions of Tai-Ahoms
- Redevelopment of existing features.
Bridge over Subansiri
- In principle approval for construction of a 2.4-km bridge over Subansiri river for *383.67 cr at Ghunasuti, Lakhimpur to connect Lakhimpur town with Bebejia
- The bridge will benefit the people of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Majuli by shortening the distance between Lakhimpur and Dhakuakhana by about 20 km
Bridge over Pagladiya
- In principle approval for construction of a 890-metre bridge over Pagladiya river for 247.90 cr, facilitating direct connectivity between Kumarikata and Nayabasti, and up to Baksa district headquarters Mushalpur
- The work includes widening of 9.9-km road connecting Kumarikata to Nayabasti
- The new road to provide an alternative route to the existing NH between Barpeta to Rangiya
- "It will also provide a direct route for commercial vehicles to Samdrup Jongkhar (Bhutan border) from Pathsala, Barpeta and Bongaigaon.
The chief minister stated that 600 decisions have been made in the cabinet so far, and that cabinet meetings will be conducted in Silchar and Kokrajhar in July and August, respectively. A small committee led by Chandramohan Patowary has been formed to report on how many of the 600 decisions have been executed, and this information will be presented to the next cabinet.
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