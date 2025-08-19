Silchar woman with Alzheimer’s vanishes twice under police and hospital custody in Golaghat

A woman from Silchar suffering from Alzheimer’s has gone missing for the second time—this time while under the custody of Golaghat Police and Civil Hospital authorities. The incident raises serious concerns about police accountability and hospital negligence.

The missing woman, identified as Sikta Chakraborty (Moni), aged between 55 and 60, has a medical history of Alzheimer’s and two prior strokes. She is a resident of Shivalik Park, Jagarnath Sevaashram Lane, Uttarkrishnapur Part 3, Silchar, Cachar.

According to her family, Sikta went missing from Silchar on August 16 around 5:30 pm. Despite extensive searches, she could not be traced, following which a missing complaint was lodged with Silchar police.

Two days later, on August 18, Golaghat police informed the family that Sikta had been located in Golaghat and was admitted to Golaghat Civil Hospital in a frail condition.

Officer Dilip Kr. Chutiya of Golaghat PS confirmed to the family that Sikta was safe under police supervision. Acting on the information, her family rushed to Golaghat, reaching on the morning of August 19. To their shock, when they arrived at the hospital, Sikta was missing again.

Despite being under police watch and hospital wardens’ care, neither Golaghat police nor Civil Hospital authorities could explain how the ailing woman managed to disappear a second time.

Speaking to India Today NE, her son, Priyangshu Chakraborty said, “We were assured she was safe. But when we reached Golaghat Civil Hospital, my mother was missing again. The police and hospital staff have no answers. We are being kept at Golaghat Police Station while they claim they are searching, but my mother is nowhere to be found.”

Repeated attempts to contact Golaghat SSP Rajen Singh for a response went unanswered. Calls and text messages remained ignored till the filing of this report.

Following the publication of this report, Sikta Chakraborty was traced by her son near Golaghat Civil Hospital, after he anxiously left the police station to find her mother — finally bringing an end to the family’s ordeal.

This shocking lapse—losing track of a vulnerable Alzheimer’s patient twice, once in Silchar and again under official custody in Golaghat—raises grave concerns about the competence of both the Assam Police and the state healthcare system.