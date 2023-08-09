The much-anticipated fourth edition of Yi Amazing Race is back again in the circuit, creating buzz over Guwahati city. This dynamic and pulse-pounding event embodies the essence of adventure, competition, and community engagement, making it a must-attend experience for all those seeking an adrenaline-fueled thrill.

Yi Amazing Race is a car treasure hunt filled with fun activities and tasks, which the participating teams have to solve and earn maximum points following all the Road Safety norms.

Talking to IndiaTodayNE, one insider said, "embracing the theme 'Spirit of Independent India', the Amazing Race 4.0 promises a riveting day of challenges, camaraderie, and exploration. Participants, hailing from diverse backgrounds and age groups, will navigate through a carefully curated course that showcases Guwahati's rich cultural heritage, historical landmarks, and panoramic vistas.

The event's format involves a captivating Car Treasure Hunt, where teams of enthusiastic participants solve intricate clues, face exhilarating tasks, and adhere to the road safety norms while racing against the clock. It's a test of wit, skill, and determination, fostering an atmosphere of friendly competition and unity.

Many exciting surprises and prizes to be won.