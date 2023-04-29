A meeting was conducted at the Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner's conference hall to ensure the smooth running of the 'Ambubachi Mela' from June 22 to June 26, 2023.

The conference was attended by top officials from the District Administration, Assam Police, prominent 'Dolois' (priests), and Kamakhya Devalaya office bearers.

Kamrup (M) ADC, Dhrubajyoti Hazarika stated that the district administration will coordinate with all departments and Kamakhya Devalaya to ensure a trouble-free 'Ambubachi Mela' this year.

According to the ADC, the number of devotee camps increased from three to five last year, but the district administration plans to boost it, even more, this year.

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During the meeting, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was assigned the responsibility of taking special measures to maintain the hygiene of the whole city of Guwahati including the temple premises during the five-day 'Ambubachi Mela'.

GMC was also charged with lighting the Nilachal hills' roadways from top to bottom. Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), on the other hand, would be in charge of lighting up major locations like as the Jalukbari flyover, Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra (Cemetery), Balaji Temple, Umananda Temple, and several city parks.

The health department will put up health camps on the Kamakhya temple grounds as well as at the temple's entrance gate below the Nilachal Hills. Meanwhile, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) would provide continuous power supply throughout the five-day 'Ambubachi Mela'.

The forest department has been tasked with removing the branches of all the leaning trees around Kamakhya temple. The forest agency has also been instructed to stock up on anti-snake venom and keep snake rescuers informed.

For worshippers, the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) will provide public transportation from various locations of Guwahati to the temple's entrance gate below the Nilachal hills.

The Public Health Engineering Department has also been asked to take the required steps to guarantee that there is no lack of water in the temple grounds and camps put up for devotees during the five-day 'Ambubachi Mela'.

The Guwahati Police Commissioner's office will also develop a thorough strategy to control traffic, crowds, and devotee safety during the fair (Mela).

Ambubachi Mela Date and Time 2023

The Ambubachi festival will be held between June 22 and June 26 this year.

Further information can be found below:

Ambubachi Fair Starts: 22 June 2023, Wednesday

Ambubachi Fair Ends: 26 June 2023, Sunday

Temple Closing Day: 22 June 2023, Wednesday

Temple Opening Day: 26 June 2023, Sunday

Visiting Day: 26 June 2023 Sunday

Darshan Timings: 5:30 am to 10:30 pm