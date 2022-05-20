The renowned Ambubachi Mela, which takes place every year in Assam, is slated to return to Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting between the temple administrators (Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee) and the Kamrup Metro district administration resulted in this development. According to the latest rumours, the festival's rites would begin on June 22, 2022, and end on June 26, 2022.

This year's Ambubachi Mela will reportedly be celebrated with the same pomp and circumstance as previous years. Due to Ambubachi ceremonies, the public will not be permitted to attend the temple beginning at 8.16 p.m. on June 22 and lasting until the morning of June 26. In the meantime, because to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's Ambubachi Mela in Guwahati was only observed by conducting Vedic rituals.

Last year, the management banned worshipers and visitors from entering the temple grounds. "During the mela days, no devotee or visitor would be permitted to enter the mandir premises. There will be no mela. Only rites would be carried out "a member of the mandir committee remarked Earlier, the District Magistrate of the Kamrup Metropolitan District administration had urged the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, not to allow any devotee/pilgrim from other parts of the state (except Nilachal hill residents) to travel uphill of the temple during the festival period, which runs from June 22 to June 30, 2021.