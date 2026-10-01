‘Ambulance stopped for just 30 seconds, patient’s death unrelated to convoy’: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 1 said the ambulance carrying a critically ill patient in Silchar was stopped for not more than 30 seconds to allow his convoy to pass, and claimed that the patient's death had no connection with the brief halt.

“The patient was suffering from a liver ailment and the ambulance did not stop for more than 30 seconds, so both do not have any relation,” Sarma said while commenting on the incident that triggered widespread outrage across Assam.

The remarks came after Rasuraj Chakraborty, a resident of Bangar in Sribhumi district, died at Silchar Medical College and Hospital on the morning of October 1. Chakraborty was suffering from a liver-related ailment and had been brought to the hospital from Sribhumi after his condition reportedly turned critical.

According to reports, the 108 ambulance carrying Chakraborty was stopped by police at the Ramnagar ISBT point in Silchar to facilitate the passage of the Chief Minister's convoy.

Visuals of the ambulance being held up subsequently surfaced on social media, triggering criticism over the stopping of emergency vehicles for VIP movements.

Sarma, however, said he personally did not favour travelling in convoys.

“I don't like convoys, but the DCs and SPs keep arranging them,” the Chief Minister said.

He also maintained that ambulances and ordinary commuters should not be stopped to facilitate the movement of a convoy.

“Ambulances should not be stopped for convoys. Ordinary people should not be stopped either,” Sarma said.

Following the incident, the Chief Minister had apologised on social media. The Cachar police also suspended four personnel in connection with the incident.

The episode has sparked renewed scrutiny over traffic management during VIP movements and the protocol followed when emergency vehicles such as ambulances are on the road.