Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a crucial meeting with the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, to discuss the expansion of air connectivity and aviation infrastructure in the Northeast.

Following the meeting, CM Sarma shared key developments aimed at transforming the region’s aviation landscape. Among the major announcements was the likely commencement of work on a greenfield airport in Silchar within this year — a long-pending demand to improve air travel in southern Assam.

In addition, the Union Civil Aviation Minister assured the CM that the strategically located Rupsi Airport in western Assam will undergo expansion to enhance its capacity and regional connectivity.

The CM further revealed that Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Silchar will soon be connected to more Indian cities through new flight routes, marking a significant push for better intra-national access to the state’s major urban centres.

Highlighting the government's commitment to inclusive aviation, CM Sarma emphasised the need to make the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme more effective, vibrant, and sustainable in the region. He reiterated Assam’s ambition to enable more first-time fliers from remote areas to access air travel through improved services and infrastructure.



Also Read: Sushmita Dev urges TATA to revoke Air India’s exit from Silchar, ending 70 years of service

This high-level discussion comes at a time when Air India has suspended its operations in Silchar, raising concerns about the region’s connectivity.

The CM’s assurance brings hope for swift action and a more connected future for the people of Assam and the Northeast.

Notably, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev has written to TATA Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, expressing deep concern over Air India’s decision to suspend flights to and from Silchar Airport starting June 1, 2025.

Highlighting the airline's nearly 70 years of service in Assam’s Barak Valley, Dev warned that the move would severely impact over 40 lakh residents across Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts, especially medical patients and business travellers.

She emphasised that during monsoons, air connectivity remains the region’s only lifeline as roads and railways often become inaccessible.

The suspension, she argued, contradicts the Centre’s push for a Greenfield Airport in Cachar and undermines the goals of the UDAN scheme for regional connectivity.