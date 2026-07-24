Amid Assam floods, girl born on submerged road after dramatic SDRF rescue in Sivasagar

In a heartwarming story of hope amid the devastation caused by the Assam floods, a baby girl was born in a flood-ravaged area of Sivasagar after a coordinated rescue operation by the district administration, health workers and disaster response teams.

On Wednesday evening, a pregnant woman under the Kalugaon Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC) went into labour. With all road links to Sivasagar submerged under floodwaters, an SDRF/NDRF rescue boat became the family's only lifeline.

The district administration, health department, ASHA workers and SDRF personnel immediately launched a rescue operation. An ambulance travelled as far as possible before being forced to stop due to inundated roads. As the team attempted to move the woman to safety, she delivered a baby girl on a partially submerged stretch of road.

The newborn, however, did not cry immediately after birth, prompting anxious moments for the rescue team. Doctors, nurses and ASHA workers worked tirelessly to revive the infant before finally hearing her first cry, bringing immense relief to everyone present.

The rescue operation did not end there. SDRF personnel carried the mother and newborn safely through deep floodwaters before transferring them to another ambulance for further medical care.

The incident has emerged as a powerful example of courage, teamwork and dedication during one of Assam's worst flood emergencies, highlighting the relentless efforts of doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, ambulance staff and SDRF/NDRF personnel who continue to risk their lives to save others amid the ongoing disaster.