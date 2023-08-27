Against the backdrop of the ongoing cash-for-job scam controversy and the demise of Indrani Tahbildar, the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to convene a pivotal core meeting on August 28 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.

Scheduled for 6:00 PM, the gathering will delve into a range of critical issues, centering on the circumstances that led to the death of Indrani Tahbildar, who served as the Secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha. Moreover, the meeting aims to address the burgeoning concerns surrounding the cash-for-job scandals that have emerged in the aftermath of her death.

The call for this assembly arises amid allegations and accusations that have been directed towards certain individuals implicated in Indrani’s suicide. These allegations have implicated these individuals in a cash-for-job scheme, leading to the filing of several FIRs against them. These complaints allege that they demanded money in exchange for securing employment opportunities.