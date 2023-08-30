In recent days, several veteran BJP leaders in Assam have publicly stated that the newcomers aren’t serious about BJP’s ideologies but are getting more prominence in the state.

This comes after senior BJP leader from Assam and former Union minister Rajen Gohain showing his resentment resigned as the chairman of Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation.

Gohain said he had also apprised Home Minister Amit Shah of his concerns and the Home Minister asked him to give his recommendations in writing following which the veteran leader met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed at length on the alleged rift in the party.

Meanwhile, two former state BJP presidents, MLA from West Guwahati- Siddharth Bhattacharya and Rajen Gohain flagging their resentment held a closed-door meeting with BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda in Guwahati on August 29 and shared their part of understanding within the state unit.



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As per sources, the BJP national vice-president invited the senior BJP leaders and MLAs from one after the other to the closed-door meeting at the state guesthouse in Koinadhara.

The top BJP leader is learnt to have arrived in Guwahati on the instructions of BJP national president JP Nadda.

Confirming the development, BJP MLA from West Guwahati, Siddhartha Bhattacharya said, "I have got a call from Baijayant Panda's office for a meeting and following the instruction when I reached I saw Rajen Gohain already present.

Further Bhattacharya claimed that Rajen Gohain was called beforehand followed by him after which both the leaders shared their views with regards to the party.

Former state vice-president Manoj Ram Phukan, former Nalbari MLA Ashok Sharma, and Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deori, among others were also present in the meeting.

Recently allegations from the veteran leaders have surfaced of having kept away from party work, following which there has been a rift within the party.

Apart from the strong resentment within the BJP over the delimitation of the constituency, there are now different equations in the ruling party about the difference between the views of the new and the old.

