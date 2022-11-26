Tension has not yet subsided in the Guwahati-Shillong road bordering Assam and Meghalaya. There is still an atmosphere of great hostility and tension in the border area. Tourists and transport operators are bearing the brunt of the violence as they lay stranded along the border areas.

Police and paramilitary forces have been stationed in the inter-state border to avert violence and to ensure law and order situation.

The blockade has also affected the supply of essential commodities to Barak Valley travelling through Meghalaya.

On November 25, tension gripped Meghalaya’s capital Shillong when angry miscreants set a traffic booth on fire and attacked three police vehicles including a city bus.

The violence seems to increase both in Meghalaya and in the areas bordering Meghalaya towards Khanapara side in Assam.

However, the picture is quite different in Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills near Dudhnoi.

Traffic is plying smoothly in both the regions of Assam and Meghalaya. There is no disturbance on business activities and there is no sense of fear among the people of the region.

On National Highway 217 connecting Dudhnoi, Dainadubi, Rongjeng, Williamnagar and Tura, daily activities are being carried out smoothly. The situation is normal and peaceful in the area.