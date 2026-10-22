Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen’s brother, Mohammed Wasim Raja, has described him as a “miscreant” with several cases registered against him, as Shokeen faces criticism over a viral video allegedly showing him making racial remarks against a youth from Tripura.

Speaking about his estranged relationship with Shokeen, Raja alleged that his brother had been involved in extortion and illegal property occupation. He also claimed that Shokeen had illegally taken possession of his property and said the family had severed ties with him more than a decade ago.

“Amir Shokeen is a miscreant who has many cases filed against him. Sometimes he goes around with people from the Aam Aadmi Party or others, or Imran. He also does extortion and illegally occupies properties. He had illegally acquired my property too. We cut all ties with him 12-14 years ago. We are four brothers in total,” Raja said.

The remarks come amid a controversy over a video allegedly showing Shokeen mocking a youth from Tripura by calling him “Chinese” and making derogatory comments about his appearance. The video triggered criticism on social media, with concerns over racial stereotyping and the targeting of people from the Northeast.

Shokeen subsequently issued an apology in a Facebook post, claiming that the video was scripted and that the youth featured in it was known to him. He said the youth had previously worked at a friend’s cafe in Ahmedabad and maintained that the exchange was intended as humour, with no intention to insult anyone.

“I had no intention of saying anything bad about anyone. If anyone felt bad, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. I respect everyone,” Shokeen said.

He also apologised to the people of Tripura, saying he had not intended to offend them. “My brothers from Tripura, I apologise to all of you with folded hands. Brotherhood is top priority. I am sorry,” he added.

The controversy has also prompted a response from Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, who has demanded that Shokeen be brought to Tripura for investigation. Debbarma said he had filed a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the incident and argued that questioning Shokeen at a police station in Delhi would not be sufficient.

Calling the alleged remarks an insult to the people of Tripura and their cultural identity, Debbarma demanded a thorough investigation and accountability to prevent similar incidents.

Tipra Motha MLA Paul Dangshu has also urged the Delhi Police to take immediate legal action, stating that racial abuse should not be dismissed as humour or justified as part of social media content creation.