The Assamese language has officially been granted classical language status by the Indian government, marking a significant moment for Assam's linguistic and cultural heritage. Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the people of Assam on the historic achievement.

Shah took to Twitter, stating, “The Assamese language, enriched with a vibrant structure of literature and an endless treasure of words, is renowned for its resilience. Today, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my Assamese brothers and sisters on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's decision to honor Assamese as a classical language.” He further tweeted in Assamese, acknowledging the depth and beauty of the language: “সাহিত্যৰ এক স্পন্দনশীল কাঠামো আৰু অফুৰন্ত শব্দৰ ভঁৰালেৰে সমৃদ্ধ অসমীয়া ভাষা...”

সাহিত্যৰ এক স্পন্দনশীল কাঠামো আৰু অফুৰন্ত শব্দৰ ভঁৰালেৰে সমৃদ্ধ অসমীয়া ভাষা ইয়াৰ স্থিতিস্থাপকতাৰ বাবে বিখ্যাত। আজি অসমীয়া ভাষাটিক ধ্রুপদী ভাষা হিচাপে সন্মান জনোৱাৰ প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী শ্ৰীনৰেন্দ্ৰ মোদী ডাঙৰীয়াৰ সিদ্ধান্তত আমাৰ অসমীয়া ভাতৃ-ভগ্নীসকললৈ মোৰ আন্তৰিক অভিনন্দন জনাইছোঁ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 3, 2024

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed profound gratitude in response, tweeting, "Endless thanks and gratitude to the Honorable Union Home Minister. The people of Assam are grateful today for this historic decision." He added in Assamese, “এই ঐতিহাসিক সিদ্ধান্তৰ বাবে আজি অসমবাসী ধন্য৷”

On October 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet approved Assamese as a classical language, alongside Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit, highlighting the nation's linguistic diversity. PM Modi also celebrated the decision, noting Assamese culture's contribution to India's literary legacy.

Chief Minister Sarma called this recognition one of the "happiest days" of his life, emphasizing that it strengthens Assam’s civilizational roots and ensures the preservation of its ancient wisdom.