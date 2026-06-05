Amit Shah announces smart border infrastructure across all BSF-deployed areas to boost national security in Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 5 announced that the Centre will develop smart border infrastructure across all areas guarded by the Border Security Force to further strengthen India's border security and make international borders more secure and impenetrable.

Addressing BSF personnel at the Lankamura Border Out Post in Tripura, Shah said the Smart Border Project has reached its final stage and will significantly enhance border management and surveillance capabilities.

He stated that the initiative is based on a four-pronged strategy comprising close coordination with local administration, extensive use of technology, enhanced deployment of security personnel, and improved border infrastructure.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the BSF, Shah said the force guards both the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, which face threats such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, arms smuggling and counterfeit currency operations.

“We have decided that wherever the BSF is deployed, smart border systems will be established. Through a combination of technology, administrative support and stronger manpower deployment, we will ensure that our borders become impregnable,” the Home Minister said.

Shah also reiterated the government's commitment to improving facilities and welfare measures for border personnel, emphasizing that even small improvements in living conditions can significantly benefit soldiers serving in challenging environments.

Praising the dedication of border guards, he said the people of the country can sleep peacefully because security personnel remain vigilant throughout the night, protecting the nation's frontiers.

The Union Home Minister further highlighted India's efforts to combat climate change, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, promote clean energy and improve energy efficiency. According to Shah, India's climate actions have received global recognition and were acknowledged as a model during the Paris Climate Conference.

The programme was attended by senior BSF officials and personnel deployed along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura.