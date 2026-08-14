Amit Shah approves Rs 2,117.85 crore SDRF assistance for flood-hit states, Assam gets Rs 379.35 crore

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 14 approved the advance release of Rs 2,117.85 crore from the Centre's share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to support states affected by floods during the ongoing southwest monsoon.

Among the seven affected states, Assam has been sanctioned Rs 379.35 crore, while Arunachal Pradesh will receive Rs 44.55 crore. Gujarat and Maharashtra have been allocated Rs 500 crore each as the first instalment of the Centre's SDRF share for 2026-27.

Himachal Pradesh has been sanctioned Rs 193.95 crore and Odisha Rs 500 crore as an advance release of the second instalment, as both states had already received the first instalment for the current financial year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the first instalments for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra were released by relaxing documentary requirements under applicable guidelines, considering the urgent need for relief resources.

The Centre said it has been closely monitoring the flood situation in coordination with the affected state governments and has extended assistance for relief, rescue and rehabilitation, including the pre-deployment of National Disaster Response Force teams and logistical support from the Ministry of Defence.

Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have already been deputed to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to assess flood-related damages. Two IMCT visits have been undertaken in Assam in view of the severity of the situation.

An IMCT is also being constituted for Nagaland following a request from the state government.