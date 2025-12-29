Amit Shah arrives in Assam, set to inaugurate major infrastructure and cultural projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Assam on December 29 for a day-long visit during which he is scheduled to inaugurate a series of infrastructure, security and cultural projects, and address public gatherings.

Shah was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP’s Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda, state BJP president Dilip Saikia, and senior state government officials.

Following his arrival, the Union Home Minister proceeded by helicopter to Borduwa in Nagaon district, where he is set to inaugurate the Rs 227-crore redevelopment project of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva. He is also expected to address a public rally at the site.

Shah will later return to Guwahati to pay homage at the newly constructed Swahid Smarak Kshetra, built in memory of the martyrs of the Assam Movement against illegal infiltration.

As part of the visit, he is scheduled to inaugurate the Rs 111-crore new building of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and the Rs 189-crore Integrated Command and Control System (ICCS), aimed at strengthening urban security infrastructure. The ICCS will enable real-time monitoring of over 2,000 CCTV cameras across the city to enhance surveillance and emergency response.

The Home Minister is also expected to inaugurate the Rs 291-crore Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex in Guwahati, a major auditorium with a seating capacity of around 5,000, intended to serve as a hub for cultural and public events.