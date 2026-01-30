Amit Shah arrives in Dibrugarh, to unveil major infrastructure and cultural projects today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Dibrugarh late on the night of January 29, marking the start of a packed two-day programme focused on infrastructure expansion, sports development and cultural engagement in Upper Assam.

He was received at the airport by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Preparations continued through the night, with the chief minister inspecting the multi-disciplinary sports complex that Shah is scheduled to inaugurate today.

A key event on January 30 will be the laying of the foundation stone for the second Assam Assembly complex in Dibrugarh at 11 am. The project, estimated at Rs 284 crore, will include a new Assembly building, an MLA hostel, an 800-seat auditorium and a 400-capacity barracks. Officials from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations said the complex is expected to be completed within 30 months.

Shah will also inaugurate the first phase of a modern multi-disciplinary sports complex built at a cost of Rs 238 crore. The facilities include an indoor stadium, swimming pool, football field, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, hostels and a main gallery. He will later lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the project, which involves an additional investment of Rs 209 crore and will add seating for 30,000 spectators, a central playground, an athletic track and lifts.

Another major initiative to be launched is the Institute of Wildlife Health and Research at Dinjan, aimed at strengthening wildlife research, disease diagnostics and policy support for conservation efforts in the state. Shah will also virtually launch projects for the restoration and rejuvenation of wetlands across Assam under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund scheme.

All programmes in Dibrugarh will be held at Khanikar Parade Ground, where Shah will address a public rally after unveiling the projects.

He will then travel to Dhemaji district to attend the Takam Mising Porin Kebang Youth Festival as the chief guest, marking his participation in a major cultural event of the Mising community. Later in the evening, he is scheduled to visit the BJP’s Assam headquarters in Guwahati for discussions on the state’s political situation before departing for West Bengal.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other senior BJP leaders are accompanying Shah during the visit.

This is Shah’s second visit to Assam since December 29 last year, when he undertook a one-day tour to launch multiple government projects. Elections to the state’s 126 Assembly constituencies are expected in March–April.