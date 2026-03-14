Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati on two-day official visit, set to inaugurate Pragjyotishpur Medical College

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati on Saturday, March 14 evening as part of his official visit to Assam, where he is scheduled to participate in a series of important developmental and political programmes.



Shah landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar aboard a special flight from Ludhiana. Upon arrival, the Union Home Minister was received by several senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, reflecting the significance of the visit.



Among those present at the airport to welcome Shah were Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



Following his arrival, Shah proceeded to the State Guest House, where he will stay during his visit.



On Sunday morning, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Pragjyotishpur Medical College in Guwahati. The new medical institution is expected to significantly enhance healthcare infrastructure and medical education facilities in the region.



Later in the day, Shah will attend a special conference organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP. The event is expected to bring together party workers and youth leaders from across the state, focusing on organisational strengthening and youth engagement.



Shah’s visit underscores the Union government’s continued emphasis on infrastructure development and political outreach in the Northeast, with Assam playing a pivotal role in the region’s growth and governance agenda.