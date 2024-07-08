Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the central government's full support as the state battles a flood-like situation due to heavy rains. In a conversation with Sarma, Shah highlighted that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working on a war footing to provide relief and rescue victims.

"On account of the heavy rains, a flood-like situation has occurred in Assam. Spoke with Assam CM Shri @himantabiswaJi about the ongoing situation. The NDRF and the SDRF are working on a war footing, providing relief and rescuing the victims. PM Shri @narendramodiJi stands firmly with the people of Assam and is committed to providing all possible assistance to the state in these challenging times," Shah said in a post on 'X'.

The ongoing floods, which have persisted over the past month, have caused significant devastation across Assam, resulting in the loss of life, extensive damage to infrastructure, road closures, crop destruction, and loss of livestock. The deluge has left hundreds of people homeless and displaced, with over 2.42 million people affected across 30 districts.

Dhubri district is among the worst-hit, with 775,721 people affected. Agricultural lands have been severely impacted, with floodwaters submerging 63,490.97 hectares of crop area, and 3,518 villages across 112 revenue circles are under water. Furthermore, at least 92 animals have perished due to drowning or during treatment, while 95 animals have been rescued from Kaziranga National Park, Bokakhat, as per official data.

The Brahmaputra River's water levels have risen above the danger mark at several locations, including Neamatighat, Guwahati, Goalpara, and Dhubri. Other districts facing severe flooding include Cachar, Kamrup, Hailakandi, Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, Goalpara, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, South Salmara, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Barpeta, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Chirang, Majuli, Biswanath, Darrang, Karbi Anglong West, and Kamrup Metropolitan.