Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the Assam government of full support as the state battles worsening flood conditions. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday tweeted that Shah had personally called to check on the situation and offered all possible assistance.

“Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the floods in Assam and has offered all possible assistance to deal with the ongoing situation. I have briefed him on the measures being taken, and we are grateful for his concern and support,” Sarma posted on X.

The flood situation remains grim across several districts, with the Brahmaputra River crossing danger levels in Dibrugarh on June 1, following days of heavy rain. The downpour has triggered floods and landslides, affecting over 58,000 people in 12 districts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), eight people have died so far — three due to flooding and five in landslides. Fatalities were reported from Golaghat, Lakhimpur, and Kamrup (Metro) districts. A child was among those killed in Golaghat, while Kamrup witnessed multiple landslide-related deaths.

The flood has impacted 175 villages in districts including Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, and Karbi Anglong. Over 7,000 displaced residents are currently sheltering in 16 relief camps and distribution centres set up by district authorities.

Damage assessments show that 791.32 hectares of farmland have been submerged. The floods have also affected nearly 76,000 animals, with 194 reported washed away.

Infrastructure damage includes 22 roads, one bridge, and multiple embankments and irrigation canals. Educational institutions and Anganwadi centres have also suffered structural impacts.

Urban flooding has hit parts of Guwahati and other districts, affecting nearly 10,000 people. Emergency response teams, including SDRF, NDRF, fire services, and local authorities, continue rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

With more rain forecast, the state remains on high alert as officials work to contain the damage and provide relief.