Union Home Minister Amit Shah today stated that all the points in the Peace Accord that was signed with the United Liberation of Asom (ULFA) pro talk faction, would be implemented in time bound manner.

Addressing the gathering after the historic signing of the peace accord, the Union Home Minsiter said that a committee would be formed under the Union Home Ministry time bound implementation of the points of the accord.

"I assure all the ULFA representatives present here that all the points of the peace accord would be implemented in a time bound manner. We have also decided to form a committee under the Home Ministry which will work with the Assam government to ensure the time bound implementation of the various points of the peace accord," said Amit Shah.

The Union Home Minister further stated that as per the peace accord, the ULFA (pro talk faction) would be surrendering their arms, closing their camps and taking part in the democratic process of the country.

"This tripartite accord signed today will end armed militancy in Assam. This is an important push for peace in Assam and the Northeast In this MoU that was signed today, ULFA representatives have agreed to surrender arms, stop their armed revolution, close down their camps and also take part in the democratic process of the country. Almost 10,000 people died during the course of this violence in Assam. Today's accord is a step towards achieving complete resolution to this matter," said the Union Home Minister.

Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah further said that a large financial package has also been greenlit for the rehabilitation of the ULFA cadres as per the accord.

"We have also green lit a large financial package for the ULFA members today. Every point of the accord will be implemented in time bound manner. I assure the ULFA representatives that the Modi government will live up to the expectations," said Home Minsiter Shah.

The accord, a culmination of years of negotiations, aims to bring an end to the decades-old insurgency that has plagued Assam. Addressing a spectrum of longstanding issues encompassing politics, economics, and society, the agreement reflects a concerted effort to foster lasting stability in the region.

Notably absent from the agreement was the hardline faction of ULFA, led by Paresh Baruah, who steadfastly rejected the olive branch extended by the government. Baruah, believed to be residing along the China-Myanmar border, has remained a vocal opponent of the peace talks.

The pro-talks faction, under the leadership of Arabinda Rajkhowa, initiated unconditional discussions with the central government in 2011, overcoming strong opposition from the Baruah-led hardline faction.

The ULFA, formed in 1979 with the initial demand for a "sovereign Assam," had become a focal point of insurgency, leading the central government to declare it a banned outfit in 1990.

