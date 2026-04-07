Amit Shah attacks Congress in Patharkandi, says BJP will not allow Assam to become infiltrator-dominated

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 7, launched a sharp attack on the Congress during a rally in Patharkandi, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not allow Assam to become an “infiltrator-dominated region.”

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the BJP remains committed to protecting the state’s demographic and cultural identity. He accused the opposition of engaging in vote bank politics and warned that the party would take strict action against infiltrators.

Shah said authorities have already identified infiltrators and stressed that a BJP government would act decisively. He added that coordinated governance across Assam, West Bengal, and Tripura would help completely curb infiltration.

Highlighting the party’s cultural agenda, Shah said only the BJP has the resolve to rename Karimganj as “Sribhumi.” He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, questioning his understanding of regional sentiments.

Praising the Centre’s initiatives, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting classical language status to Assamese and Bengali. He also defended the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), accusing Congress of opposing it for political reasons.

Referring to past legislations, Shah alleged that Congress weakened measures to deal with illegal immigration by repealing earlier laws and introducing policies that, according to him, benefited infiltrators.

He also criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over recent remarks, calling them undemocratic and against democratic values.

Assam will vote for its 126-member Assembly on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.