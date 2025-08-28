Amit Shah begins 2-day Assam visit, to attend BJP core meet and panchayat sa

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Assam on August 28 for a two-day visit packed with political and official engagements, with the focus on preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Soon after his arrival, Shah chaired the BJP core committee meeting at the party headquarters in Guwahati and joined the members for dinner. The meeting discussed election strategy and other key organisational matters.

In a post on X before landing in Assam, Shah said, “Leaving for Assam on a two-day tour. Today, will chair the BJP's core committee meeting in Guwahati. In the morning tomorrow will initiate the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory to bolster cyber security in the region along with various other projects. Later in the day will address the ‘NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan’ and the Birth Centenary Celebration of former CM Golap Borbora Ji. Eager to meet the enthusiastic people of Assam.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Shah, saying Assam was “all geared up” for his visit and highlighted that his guidance has helped the state achieve “new territories in peace and development.”

On Friday, Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of Raj Bhavan, e-inaugurate the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory and launch several ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles projects. He will then address the ‘Panchayat Sammelan’ at Khanapara, which the BJP sees as the formal launch of its 2026 Assembly election campaign.

Shah will also review the progress of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an upcoming 5,000-seat auditorium, and later attend the birth centenary celebrations of former chief minister Golap Borbora before leaving for New Delhi in the evening.