Amit Shah calls Assam CM to enquire about Dhemaji floods; Centre assures all possible assistance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, June 29, spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enquire about the flood situation in Dhemaji district and assured all possible assistance from the Centre as the state continues relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-hit region.

Sharing the development on X, Sarma said he briefed the Home Minister on the relief and rehabilitation measures currently underway in Dhemaji.

"I thank Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji for his phone call and enquiring about the flood situation in Dhemaji. I have briefed him on the relief and rehabilitation measures presently underway. He has also assured us all possible support and assistance from the Government of India to deal with this situation," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister has been monitoring the flood situation in Dhemaji, where nearly 16,000 people across 69 villages under four revenue circles have been affected, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Sarma said the state government has mobilised all available resources to ensure the immediate safety of affected residents and support their long-term rehabilitation.

He added that Water Resources Minister Susanta Borgohain and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta have been directed to remain stationed in Dhemaji to supervise relief and rehabilitation operations.

Meanwhile, rail connectivity in the region has been disrupted after heavy flooding and riverbank erosion damaged a railway bridge between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) suspended train operations on the Murkongselek–Silapathar route until further notice after one of the bridge's piers became unstable due to severe erosion caused by incessant rain.

The NFR said there was no damage to any train or injuries to passengers, as services had already been halted because of the swollen river. Trains on the route will now originate and terminate at Silapathar, while buses are being arranged to ferry passengers between Murkongselek and Silapathar.

Help desks have also been opened at Dhemaji, Silapathar and Murkongselek railway stations to assist stranded passengers, while railway authorities continue to monitor the situation in coordination with the district administration and the Assam government.