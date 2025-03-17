Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrapped up his three-day tour of Assam and Mizoram on March 17, departing for New Delhi after a series of high-level engagements.

Before his departure, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with state ministers and senior officials, saw him off at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

Shah had arrived in Jorhat on Friday and stayed overnight at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Assam’s Golaghat district. During his visit, he inaugurated the academy and laid the foundation stone for the second phase of its housing project.

On Saturday, he travelled to Mizoram to oversee the relocation of the Assam Rifles establishment from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, approximately 15 km from the state capital.

Returning to Guwahati on Sunday, Shah proceeded to Kokrajhar to address the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU). Later in the day, he convened a key meeting with chief ministers and directors general of police from northeastern states to assess the progress of India’s three new criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

As part of the discussions, Shah launched a book titled New Criminal Laws: Standard Operating Procedures and Rules, compiled by the Assam CID and published by the Assam government. The visit underlined the Centre’s focus on strengthening law enforcement and security in the Northeast.