Amit Shah criticises Nehru-Gandhi family, claims Assam was sidelined

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 3, launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the Nehru-Gandhi family “never had good feelings for Assam” and invoking remarks made during the Sino-Indian War.

Addressing an election rally in Kamrup, Shah referred to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s statement during the 1962 conflict, while asserting that no one can “seize even an inch” of Assam’s land today.

Highlighting the BJP-led government’s performance, Shah said that in the past decade, major infrastructure projects have been undertaken, including the construction of some of the longest bridges in the state. He added that the government’s approach has been centred on “Approach Assam, Aspire Assam and Inspire Assam”.

He further claimed that the government has worked to restore peace in Assam through multiple agreements and has taken steps to preserve cultural and heritage sites such as Batadrava Than, Kaziranga National Park, and Charaideo Maidams.

Shah also criticised the Congress over its alleged stance on infiltration, claiming that earlier governments had “surrendered” the state to infiltrators, who he alleged were encroaching on land and affecting employment opportunities. He said the BJP government has freed around 1.5 lakh acres of land from encroachment over the past ten years and promised further action if re-elected.

On education, Shah accused the Congress of opposing the establishment of the Indian Institute of Management at Palasbari, stating that the initiative was aimed at benefiting the youth of Assam.

He urged voters to ensure a BJP victory in all six seats in Kamrup and called for the party to cross the 90-seat mark in the 126-member Assembly.

Assam is scheduled to go to polls in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes set for May 4.