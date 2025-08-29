Amit Shah inaugurates new Brahmaputra wing of Assam Raj Bhawan, forensic lab

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, inaugurated the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhawan in Guwahati, on August 29,.

He also virtually inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory-North East at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, established at a cost of Rs 45 crore, from the Raj Bhawan premises.

Shah virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation for various development projects of the ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles, including housing complexes, barracks and hospitals.

Earlier, amid chanting of vedic hymns, he offered prayers at a temple inside the Raj Bhawan, performed 'gau pujan' and planted a 'Sindur' tree.

He was welcomed by Governor Laxmi Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the venue.



Shah will also attend the birth centenary celebrations of Golap Borbora, the state’s first non-Congress chief minister and a prominent socialist leader.

The programme will highlight Borbora’s role as a freedom fighter, parliamentarian, and head of the Janata Party government in Assam from 1978 to 1979.