Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the first phase of the revamped Lachit Barphukan Police Academy at Dergaon, in Golaghat district on March 15. Shah also laid the foundation stone for the next phase.

After the inauguration, Shah was apprised of the facilities at the 'Lachit Barphukan Police Academy' by DGP Harmeet Singh. Shah then took a tour of the building, where senior officials also clicked photographs with the home minister.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.

Shah arrived in Dergaon on Friday evening for a three-day tour of Assam and Mizoram.

Spread over 340 acres, the academy is being refurbished at an estimated cost of Rs 1,024 crore in two phases, officials said.

The Rs 167.4-crore first phase includes a five-story building housing smart classrooms, weapon stimulator, research labs and administrative offices, among other facilities, besides a museum and a modern parade ground.

"This modern infrastructure is designed to give the trainees both theoretical and practical aspects of police training seamlessly," an official said.

The weapon training stimulator will help in preparing law enforcement personnel for real-world combat scenarios in a completely safe environment without involving risks, hazards and costs, he said.

Housing infrastructure at the academy is proposed to be developed in the second phase at a cost of Rs 425.48 crore.

It will provide residential quarters for 240 families, hostels for 312 officers/ personnel and 2,640 trainees, he added.