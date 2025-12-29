Amit Shah inaugurates Northeast’s largest auditorium in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 29 inaugurated the Northeast’s largest auditorium, Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir, in Guwahati, marking a major addition to Assam’s cultural and public infrastructure.

Built at a cost of Rs 291 crore, the auditorium complex has a seating capacity of 5,000 and is spread across 45 bighas, or about 14.85 acres, in the Khanapara area of the city, officials said. The facility is being projected as the largest auditorium in the entire Northeastern region.

Apart from the main auditorium, the complex houses a convention centre, five VIP suites, multilevel parking with space for around 450 vehicles, and advanced audio-visual and digital infrastructure, aimed at hosting large-scale national and international events.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the auditorium complex would operate on green energy, with solar panels installed on top of the structure, aligning the project with the state government’s sustainability goals.

During his visit, Shah is also scheduled to felicitate around 1,000 beneficiaries of the Congenital Heart Disease programme at the venue, officials said.

The inauguration of the Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir is being seen as a significant boost to Assam’s cultural ecosystem and Guwahati’s growing role as a regional hub for major conferences, performances, and public events in the Northeast.

