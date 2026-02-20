Amit Shah launches Phase II of Vibrant Villages Programme in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 20 launched the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP-II), which will cover 1,954 border villages across 15 States and two Union Territories.



The launch took place in Nathanpur in Assam’s Cachar district. The programme is part of the Centre’s efforts to strengthen border villages and promote inclusive and sustainable development in frontier areas, according to an official statement.



VVP-II is a Central sector scheme with a total outlay of Rs 6,839 crore up to the financial year 2028–29. It aims at ensuring comprehensive development of villages located along international land borders through a saturation-based and convergence-driven approach.



The scheme focuses on improving essential infrastructure, enhancing access to basic services and generating sustainable livelihood opportunities to foster secure, resilient and prosperous border communities. The initiative is aligned with the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.



Officials said the programme will also contribute to strengthening internal security by empowering border residents to act as the “eyes and ears” of the nation, helping prevent cross-border crimes and enhancing border vigilance.



Under the first phase of the programme (VVP-I), 2,558 projects and works worth Rs 3,431 crore were sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs. More than 8,500 activities, including awareness drives, health and veterinary camps, fairs and festivals, and tourism promotion initiatives, were undertaken.



The government had approved the second phase of the programme on April 2, 2025, identifying 1,954 villages along international land borders for focused and comprehensive development.



(Inputs from PTI)