Amit Shah launches Rs 1,715 crore push to make Dibrugarh Assam’s second administrative hub

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 30 unveiled development projects worth Rs 1,715 crore in Assam’s Dibrugarh, marking a major step in the state government’s plan to decentralise administration and strengthen flood management infrastructure.

At the centre of the announcement was the foundation stone for a second legislative assembly complex and MLA hostel, together costing Rs 284 crore. The project is intended to position Dibrugarh as Assam’s second administrative capital, easing pressure on Dispur and improving governance in upper Assam.

The proposed complex will include a three-storey assembly building, a nine-storey hostel for legislators, an 800-seat auditorium and dedicated accommodation for security personnel. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MPs, MLAs and senior officials were present at the launch.

Shah also inaugurated the first phase of a multi-disciplinary sports complex built at a cost of Rs 238 crore and laid the foundation stone for its second phase, estimated at Rs 209 crore. The completed facility will have seating for up to 30,000 people, along with a central playground and athletic track. The first phase includes an indoor stadium, swimming pool, football field, multiple courts and hostel facilities.

Another key project announced was the Rs 292 crore Wildlife Health and Research Centre, aimed at improving treatment facilities for wild animals and strengthening coordination among forest officials, veterinarians and researchers. The centre will house advanced laboratories, training units, a clinical block, museum and auditorium.

Significantly, Shah launched a Rs 692 crore wetland restoration initiative under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund. The project will focus on reviving 15 wetlands across nine districts to improve water retention, reduce urban flooding and strengthen flood management in the Brahmaputra river basin.

Officials said the wetland programme is expected to play a crucial role in mitigating recurring flood risks in Assam while supporting long-term ecological resilience.