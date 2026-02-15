Amit Shah likely to visit Assam on February 20 on two-day tour: Himanta

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Assam on a two-day tour from February 20, during which he will launch a programme under the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme and attend the annual day parade of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on February 15.

The chief minister said Shah will begin his visit in Silchar, located in Cachar district of the Barak Valley, where he will roll out initiatives under the Vibrant Villages Programme aimed at strengthening infrastructure and livelihood opportunities in border areas.

“He will reach Guwahati the next day and take part in the annual day parade of the CRPF. There will be an arms display and presentations on CRPF’s operations in Chhattisgarh and Kashmir, among other things,” Sarma said.

The visit is expected to place emphasis on security preparedness and youth recruitment into central forces. Sarma said National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets would be encouraged to attend the parade to motivate them to consider careers in the CRPF.

“Our youths give interviews for jobs in the Assam Police, but do not appear for the CRPF. We, therefore, plan to open a CRPF recruitment centre in Assam. We have already acquired land in Dhemaji district,” he said.

The proposed recruitment centre is seen as a step towards increasing representation from the state in central armed police forces, particularly at a time when employment generation remains a key political issue.

Shah last visited Assam on January 30, when he launched several projects and addressed two public meetings. Assembly elections in the state are due within the next two to three months.