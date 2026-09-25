Amit Shah likely to visit Mizoram on October 5, projects set for inauguration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Mizoram on October 5 and inaugurate several projects, including initiatives under the state Cooperation Department, government officials said on September 25.

Officials said the detailed itinerary for Shah's visit is yet to be received, but preparations are already underway in the state.

During his visit, the Union Home Minister is expected to inaugurate various projects, including those implemented through the state Cooperation Department, they said.

Meanwhile, Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia has issued an order restricting vehicle parking along the route between Lengpui and the Youth Recreation Centre in the Falkland area of Aizawl on October 5 to facilitate Shah's movement.

Motorists have been directed not to cause traffic obstructions along the route, according to the order.

All petrol pumps located along the designated route will also remain closed on October 5, officials said.