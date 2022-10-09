Reacting on the statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia at the inaugural ceremony of BJP’s new office in Guwahati on October 8, Debabrata Saikia said that the home minister might have done something wrong or went against the law for which he was thrashed by the police during Saikia’s rule.

“He might have done something wrong or acted against the law, otherwise the Assam police or Assam government wouldn’t have acted or thrashed, beaten people blindly. Hiteswar Saikia was the chief minister of Assam from 1983 to 1985 and then during 1991 to 1996. As you know, many incidents were happening between 1983-1985 in Assam. Be it the Assam Movement, birth of ULFA-I, and various other protests, the onus of maintaining law and order during the time of strife was totally in the hands of the Assam government and Assam Police,” said Senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia while speaking to the media.

“Many rumour mongering was also doing the rounds during Hiteswar Saikia’s government. Hence it was necessary that the government use its power as per the situation which Saikia did in his time,” added Saikia further.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan’, the newly built Bharatiya Janata Party northeast head office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "When I along with my party workers came to Assam for Vidyarthi Parishad programme, former Assam CM Late Hiteswar Saikia thrashed us".

Hitting out at the Congress, the home minister said, "Seventy years of Congress pushed North East to violence and anarchy. BJP's eight years under PM Modi joined it with the mainstream."

"Northeast has marched ahead in the path of peace and development during eight years of BJP rule. BJP has established peace in Assam with 9,000 people laying down arms," Shah said.

On October 8, Amit Shah, accompanied by BJP President JP Nadda inaugurated the new state office in Guwahati.

The six-storeyed building, built over an area of one lakh square feet, will have state-of-the-art facilities, complete with a guest house and a modern media centre. The building can accommodate 5,000 people, party sources said. The new structure, valued at Rs 25 crore, has been built with donations from party workers, another top party leader added.