Amit Shah pledges talks on constitutional status for Assam tribal councils

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has agreed to appoint an interlocutor to begin institutional dialogue with three indigenous communities in Assam seeking constitutional recognition for their autonomous councils.

The commitment came during meetings with delegations from the Rabha, Mising and Tiwa communities, who have been campaigning for enhanced constitutional status for their respective councils.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed appreciation for the development, stating he offered his "sincere gratitude" to Shah for engaging with the delegations. He described the Home Minister's assurance as "deeply reassuring and heart-warming".

The chief minister said the decision "reflects the Government of India's commitment to inclusive governance, dialogue, and the protection of the constitutional aspirations of Assam's indigenous communities."

The three tribal groups have long sought greater autonomy and constitutional protections through their council structures. The appointment of an interlocutor signals the central government's willingness to engage formally with their demands through an established institutional framework.

The move is seen as a significant step towards addressing the aspirations of indigenous communities in Assam, where questions of tribal autonomy and constitutional safeguards have remained a persistent political issue.