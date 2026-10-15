Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 15 praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Police for their sustained crackdown on drug networks, citing 945 arrests, 547 cases and narcotics seizures worth over Rs 182 crore.

In a post on X, Shah described the action as a “decisive blow to drug networks” and said the campaign had also targeted 703 hotspots, while the process of attaching properties worth nearly Rs 31 crore was underway.

“Under the Nasha Mukt Bharat vision of PM Modi, the Vision Document on Narcotics Control 2026-29 reaffirms our resolve to dismantle drug networks, strike at their financial foundations and safeguard our youth,” Shah said.

He added that the fight against drugs would continue with unwavering resolve.



The Union Home Minister's remarks highlighted the state government's ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and disrupt the financial networks supporting the illegal narcotics trade.

The figures cited by Shah included arrests, registered cases, narcotics seizures, action against identified hotspots and the ongoing process of property attachment under the anti-drug campaign.