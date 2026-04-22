Amit Shah predicts big Congress defeat in Assam, makes infiltration a key poll issue at Bengal rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, April 22 claimed that the Congress would face its “biggest defeat ever” in Assam, while asserting that the party may fail to open its account in West Bengal Assembly polls.



Addressing an election rally at Dum Dum near New Barrackpore, Shah said the Congress is headed for a major setback across multiple states. “In Assam, the Congress will face its biggest defeat ever,” he said, adding that the party may also struggle to perform in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.



Taking aim at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah said her association with the Congress would further weaken her politically. He also criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi over their remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Making infiltration a central poll plank, Shah urged voters to support the BJP to ensure an “infiltrator-free” West Bengal. “Cast your votes to create an infiltrator-free Bengal, not merely to elect MLAs or form a government,” he said.



Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.