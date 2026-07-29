Amit Shah reviews Assam flood situation with Himanta, assures full Central support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 29 spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to review the flood situation in the state and assured continued assistance from the Centre for relief, restoration and rebuilding efforts.

Assam has recorded 75 flood-related deaths so far this year, while more than 3.32 lakh people remain affected by the deluge.

Sharing the update on X, Sarma said Shah called him to assess the ongoing relief operations following the floods.

"Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji telephoned me a short while ago to review the ongoing relief efforts in the wake of the #AssamFloods," the chief minister wrote.

According to Sarma, the Union home minister sought details about the ground situation and assured that the Centre would continue to extend "every assistance required" for relief, restoration and rebuilding in the flood-hit state.

He added that Shah also reiterated that "all agencies and resources of the Central Government are at the disposal of the people of Assam during this difficult time."

Expressing gratitude, Sarma thanked the Union home minister for his "continued support and unwavering commitment to the people of Assam".

Wednesday's conversation marked the second time Shah has reviewed the flood situation with the Assam chief minister within a week. He had earlier spoken to Sarma on July 23 to assess the crisis and discuss the Centre's support for the state's flood response.