Amit Shah says EU–India trade pact to take Assam tea to Europe tariff-free

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 30 said the proposed EU–India free trade agreement would ensure that Assam tea reaches European countries with zero tariff, giving a significant boost to the state’s tea industry and exports.

Addressing a public rally at the Khanikar Parade Ground in Dibrugarh, Shah described the agreement as a major opportunity for Assam’s garden economy and its workers.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already visited Paris and Berlin to engage with key European nations, and negotiations are underway with other countries of the European bloc to strengthen trade ties. He asserted that once finalised, the trade pact would open European markets to Assam tea, enhancing its global reach and competitiveness.

Referring to India’s foreign policy under the Modi government, Shah said the European Union has emerged as a trusted trade partner for India, sharing a common vision of a balanced global order. He added that the EU–India trade agreement would not only benefit exporters but also reinforce India’s strategic and economic standing internationally.

Highlighting the importance of Assam’s tea workers, Shah thanked garden labourers for giving the state a distinct identity and contributing to India’s global reputation as a leading tea producer. “Dibrugarh is known as the tea capital, and it is the garden workers who have ensured that the aroma of Assam tea travels across the world,” he said, adding that their hard work has made Assam tea a globally recognised commodity.

Shah also took a swipe at the Congress, claiming that the BJP-led government has done more for the welfare of tea garden workers than previous regimes. He said the Centre has amended the Tea Act to ensure better rights and ownership benefits for garden workers, strengthening their economic security.

With Assam heading toward assembly elections next year, Shah said the BJP remains committed to empowering tea garden communities and positioning Assam as a key export hub. Tea garden workers form a significant voting bloc in Upper Assam, particularly in districts like Dibrugarh, and have traditionally been a Congress stronghold, though recent elections have seen a gradual shift in their political allegiance.

The Home Minister’s remarks came as part of his visit to Assam aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational base and highlighting the Centre’s development and trade initiatives ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.