The flood situation in Assam continues to worsen, with the death toll now exceeding 90, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Over 5 lakh people across 18 districts are currently affected by the deluge, with Cachar district bearing the brunt of the disaster.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to assess the situation and assured central assistance, including support from the National Disaster Response Force. The conversation was part of a series of calls Shah made to flood-affected states, including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The flooding has submerged 1,342 villages in 52 revenue circles, damaging over 25,000 hectares of crop area. Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Burhidihing, and Disang, continue to flow above danger levels at various points across the state.

More than 58,000 people have sought refuge in 172 relief camps and distribution centres across 13 districts. The disaster has also impacted nearly 284,000 domestic animals, highlighting the widespread nature of the crisis.

Affected districts include Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Sivasagar.

The state government, with support from central agencies, is working to provide relief and rescue operations. However, the scale of the disaster presents significant challenges in reaching all affected areas and providing immediate assistance.

As Assam grapples with this ongoing crisis, the focus remains on rescue efforts, providing essential supplies to those displaced, and planning for long-term recovery and flood mitigation strategies.