Union Home Minister Amit Shah advocated for the creation of at least 50 large ponds in the northeast region to divert Brahmaputra river water, aiding in flood management, agriculture, irrigation, and tourism development as reported by PTI.

During a review meeting focused on monsoon flood preparedness, Shah emphasized the importance of leveraging satellite imagery from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for effective flood and water management strategies.

Additionally, Shah assessed the readiness to handle Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) situations, highlighting the government's proactive approach to mitigate the impact of natural disasters in vulnerable regions.