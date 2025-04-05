Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam for their overwhelming support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently concluded Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, where the alliance secured a sweeping victory, winning 33 out of 36 seats.



Taking to social media platform X, Shah posted a message in Assamese, thanking the electorate for placing their faith in the NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He remarked that the resounding mandate reflects the public’s trust in Modi’s vision and governance.



“The trust and faith you have placed in Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji inspire us to strive harder to serve you even better,” Shah wrote.



He also congratulated the NDA team in Assam, including Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state president Dilip Saikia, and party workers, for their dedicated efforts in delivering the government’s development vision to the people of Rabha Hasong.