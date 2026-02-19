Amit Shah to arrive in Silchar tonight for three-day Assam visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Silchar on the night of February 19 for a three-day visit to Assam, with the Assembly elections just weeks away.

He will stay overnight in Silchar in Cachar district before travelling on February 20 to the BSF’s Natunpur border outpost along the India-Bangladesh border to review the security situation, officials said. The visit to the forward post comes amid heightened focus on border management ahead of the polls.

At Natunpur, Shah will launch the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), a Central initiative aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving livelihoods in border areas. The programme seeks to curb migration from remote villages by creating employment opportunities and upgrading connectivity.

Later in the day, Shah will address a BJP rally in the Barak Valley, formally kicking off the party’s election campaign in the region. The Barak Valley, comprising three districts, is considered crucial to the BJP’s prospects in southern Assam.

He is scheduled to travel to Agartala in Tripura after the rally and return to Assam the same evening.

On Saturday, Shah will attend the CRPF’s annual day parade at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati. Officials said this will be the first time the parade is being held in the Northeast, a move seen as symbolically significant for the region.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the new campus of the 10th Assam Police Battalion at Kasutoli in Sonapur, near Guwahati.

This will be Shah’s third visit to Assam since December 29. The BJP is seeking a third consecutive term in the 126-member Assembly, with elections expected to be held in March–April.