Amit Shah to attend centenary event of Assam’s first non-Congress CM Golap Borbora

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on August 29, will attend the birth centenary celebrations of Golap Borbora, the state’s first non-Congress chief minister and a prominent socialist leader.

The programme will highlight Borbora’s role as a freedom fighter, parliamentarian, and head of the Janata Party government in Assam from 1978 to 1979.

Political leaders across party lines paid tribute ahead of the event. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Borbora was “a leader whose life was a testament to courage, simplicity and dedication to Assam's people,” adding that his ideals “remain everlasting and an inspiration to all of us in public life.”

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal recalled Borbora’s defiance during the Emergency, noting that “he raised a strong and fearless voice against the emergency imposed by the Congress, and stood firmly against corruption and dynastic politics.”

Family members also joined the remembrance. Pankaj Borbora, the late leader’s son and a BJP spokesperson, said, “We are thankful that the state government has taken this initiative. The ideologies that our father stood for are reflected in the work of the present government also.”

He also recounted his father’s imprisonment during the Emergency and his push for electoral reforms that first brought the illegal immigration issue into focus.

As the state observes Borbora’s centenary, the commemorations are set to underline his contribution to Assam’s political history and his enduring influence on governance.