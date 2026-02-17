Amit Shah to attend CRPF anniversary parade in Assam as chief guest

The Central Reserve Police Force will celebrate its anniversary parade for the first time in Assam on February 21, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the event as the chief guest.

According to officials, eight contingents comprising around 1,400 personnel will participate in the ceremonial parade. Senior officers of the force were present during a press conference held in Guwahati on Tuesday to announce the programme.

Additional Director General (ADG), North East Zone, Rajiv Srivastava said the event reflects the CRPF’s enduring association with the region and its sustained commitment to peace, stability and internal security. He noted that the anniversary parade in Assam underscores the force’s deep engagement with the North East. The Home Minister’s presence is expected to honour the service and sacrifices of CRPF personnel and their contributions to national security.

Srivastava informed that the Director General’s Parade will be held on Thursday, with CRPF Director General GP Singh slated to preside as chief guest. Both events will take place at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

Training activities ahead of the parade will see participation from approximately 1,400 personnel, including contingents, bands and buglers drawn from eight sectors of the CRPF. The parade will be commanded by Deputy Commandant-level officer Kumar.

During the DG’s Parade, 26 awards, including six Distinguished Service Medals and five trophies, will be presented. Additionally, a total of 61 medals and eight trophies were awarded by the Director General, while the Best Forward Operating Base among the FOBs established in the Naxal-affected areas over the past year will receive a citation from the DG.

The celebrations will also feature demonstrations of various operational tactics and professional capabilities of the force, showcasing the CRPF’s preparedness and efficiency in diverse theatres of deployment.