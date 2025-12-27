Amit Shah to begin two-day Assam visit tomorrow, to inaugurate key projects in Guwahati and Nagaon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Assam on Sunday night, December 28, for a two-day visit during which he will inaugurate several major infrastructure and cultural projects and address a public meeting, officials said on Saturday.

After arriving in Guwahati, Shah will stay overnight at the state guest house in Koinadhana. On Monday, he will pay homage at the newly constructed Swahid Smarak Kshetra, dedicated to the martyrs of the Assam movement against infiltration.

From Guwahati, the home minister will travel to Batadrava Than in Nagaon district, the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva, where he will inaugurate the redevelopment project of the revered spiritual site. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has earlier stated that the state government restored the sanctity and grandeur of Batadrava Than after clearing encroachments, calling it an example of firm resolve to protect Assam’s heritage.

Shah will later return to Guwahati to inaugurate the new building of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate along with an Integrated Command and Control System (ICCS) aimed at strengthening the city’s security infrastructure. The ICCS will monitor over 2,000 CCTV cameras across Guwahati, significantly enhancing surveillance and emergency response capabilities.

Chief Minister Sarma, in a post on X, said the inauguration of the Police Commissionerate and the ICCS on December 29 would be a major boost to public safety in the city.

On the same day, Shah will also inaugurate the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, a new auditorium in Guwahati with a seating capacity of 5,000. He is scheduled to address a public rally at the complex before returning to New Delhi.