Amit Shah to hold Guwahati roadshow tomorrow, campaign across Assam ahead of polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Assam on March 27 to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates ahead of the Assembly elections.

Shah will land in Guwahati in the evening and participate in a roadshow in support of BJP’s Guwahati Central candidate Vijay Gupta.

The roadshow will begin from Arya Vidyapeeth Playground and pass through key areas of the constituency. He is also scheduled to meet party office bearers later in the day.

On Sunday, Shah will campaign for minister Ashok Singhal at Dhekiajuli Tea Estate football field in Sonitpur district. He will then travel to Tihu in Nalbari district to campaign for minister Chandramohan Patowary at Chamata Higher Secondary School field, concluding his two-day visit.

The Union minister is scheduled to return to the state on April 2 for further campaigning in Barak Valley, where he will address rallies for minister Krishnendu Paul in Sribhumi district and former MP Rajdeep Roy in Silchar.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes set for May 4.