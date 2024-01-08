Union Home Minister Amit Shah will formally inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront beautification project at Panbazar in Guwahati on January 20.

Assam Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal informed about this while visiting the site of the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project in the old bungalow premises of the Commissioner of Police at Panbazar in Guwahati today.

As an important part of the ambitious project, taking stock of the progress of the park being constructed at the site, Singhal monitored the work of the final phase of the park and provided necessary guidance to the contractors and workers on duty.

It may be recalled that the Government of Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has come forward with a world-class vision for upgradation of the Brahmaputra riverbank in Guwahati.

In the next decade, many ambitious steps are to be taken to improve and beautify the city's infrastructure with the aim of making Guwahati the gateway not only of North East India, but also the whole of South-East Asia.

