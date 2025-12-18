Amit Shah to launch major surveillance, cultural projects in Assam on December 29

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on December 29 for a day-long programme that will see the launch of key public safety and cultural initiatives, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on December 18.

A central highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of the Intelligent City Surveillance System (ICSS) in Guwahati, a CCTV-based network aimed at strengthening urban security and law enforcement. Shah will also formally open the newly constructed office of the Guwahati Police Commissioner.

The home minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, a large auditorium with a seating capacity of 5,000. Sarma said the facility is the largest of its kind in eastern India and is expected to become a major venue for cultural events.

Later in the day, Shah will travel to Borduwa in Nagaon district, the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva. There, he will inaugurate a state government project designed to develop the area as a centre for art, culture and spiritual activities.

Sarma said Shah’s visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day tour of Assam beginning December 20, adding that several senior national leaders are expected to visit the state in the coming days.